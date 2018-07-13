Victory Outreach of San Antonio is working to open a new women's home on the city's northeast side by next week.

Wes Garcia, the director of the new women's home, said that they’ve been working around the clock to get the house ready to help at least 10 women.

"We just want to be a blessing to not only to the city but to the women of this community, because some people don't know another lifestyle," Garcia said. "They don't have any hope and they feel like they are stuck in this environment."

He said that the home will provide a one-year program and there are certain requirements that the women have to meet before they are accepted.

"We've been helping people for over 20 years and we're going to continue to do that," Garcia said. "But sometimes, it takes resources and it takes people as a community to come together and help somebody else, ‘cause at one time, we were all in need."

The home is still in need of supplies for the women, including hygiene products, bed linens, four twin mattresses, a washer and dryer, and a transportation van. He said that they also need to repair the AC unit.

Michea Marquez said that a women's home helped save her life.

"If it wasn't for the homes, because my husband is a product of the men's home, we honestly wouldn't be here talking to you guys right now,” she said. “God knows where we would be."

Marquez says that now, she works with Victory Outreach Ministries to help women living on the streets.

"We have a 70 percent success rate internationally-speaking for those that complete the program," Marquez noted. "They don't go back, and that's a big success rate."

For donations or information on the women's home, you can visit the Victory Outreach of San Antonio official website or call 210-533-7060.

© 2018 KENS