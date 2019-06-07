SAN ANTONIO — A crash near Loop 1604 and Highway 151 ended in tragedy when police say a car went off the road, hit a pillar and rolled over, taking the life of a 15-year-old in the early hours of July 4. Another teen, one of four people in the car, was also seriously injured—but her family says they believe the work of passersby who chose to help played a role in saving her life.

"It's truly amazing," Jessica Favela said. "God put him there at the right time and everybody thanks him. He's everybody's hero in our family."

Favela said her cousin was seriously hurt in the crash, but is now recovering in the hospital.

Robert Wilson says he was driving by the crash when he felt called to help.

"I had some previous military experience when I was in the military, but I don't know," Wilson said. "It just came naturally to me, and I pulled over."

Wilson says several other people had stopped to help, too.

"There was a guy who stood right behind me and he said, 'Well, we can lift it,'" Wilson said. "There were about seven of us out there, so five of us lifted the car, two pulled her out. I checked her pulse; she had a strong pulse, and she could breathe."

He said he stayed until first responders arrived, and his wife reached out to family members of the teen on Facebook after seeing one of them comment on a news story. They sent well wishes, hoping the teen was okay.

"Everybody was in the hospital and everybody greeted him and was crying thanking him," Favela said. "He's a hero. He's really a guardian angel who was there at the right time. I asked him, 'You going to work?' No, he was going to H-E-B."

Wilson says he wants everyone to know it wasn't just him, that other people also stopped to help, and first responders quickly arrived to take over. Favela says she hopes to hear from anyone else who was at the scene so her family can thank them personally.