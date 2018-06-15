Nicole Nava Cortes is the owner of San Antonio Spirit, and she’s on a mission.

Cortes, a former Spurs Silver Dancer, is working on creating a new dance team to perform at local events.

"There's a lot of young women who were not able to carry out what it is they thought they were going to be doing this summer with the opportunity to perform," Cortes said. "So we just wanted to bring some strong, poised female dancers back to the city and get them visible and doing things for the community."

The team is not affiliated with the Spurs and will consist of about 16 women, ages 18 and older.

"When Nicole told me she was going to be putting together a team, I was super excited to hear that she would be filling the void that the Spurs lost when they got rid of the Silver Dancers," said Chasmi Stuart, a former Spurs Silver Dancer, herself.

Cortes said that she's still working on an official name and uniform for the team.

All meetings and practices will take place at her gym, San Antonio Spirit, located at 16131 College Oak Drive on the city's northwest side.

The first informal meeting will be held on Thursday, June 21.

