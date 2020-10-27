How a 10-year-old San Antonio girl is working to fight community hunger straight from her home

This family is proving you don't need to go very far to start helping your neighbors in need.

SAN ANTONIO — In a neighborhood on the west side of San Antonio, 10-year-old Aeris McLeland has been itching to get out and help those in need. But due to a long medical history, she’s had to move those operations closer to home.

“She felt helpless. She felt like she couldn’t help anyone. That’s when she said, 'Well, I’ve seen other pantries; maybe I can open my own,'" said Aeris's mom, Florencia McLeland.

So, about two weeks ago, they started a food bank from right outside their house. Since then, the mother-daughter duo has been helping family after family get the help they need to stave off hunger.

“It breaks my heart, because we’ve had people cry because they were on their last bit of food and they didn’t know where to go or how to get it,” McLeland said.

Michael Guerra. who works for the San Antonio Food Bank. says he’s seen many San Antonio families in need wait hours to get food.

Thanks to community donations and food bank pickups, Aeris and her mom are now giving some of these families more options to stay fed.

“They’re the real superheroes," Guerra said. "The people who do it quietly, do it for they’re neighbors and do it one by one."