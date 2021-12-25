95-year-old World War II veteran back in his remodeled home thanks to the community

After being displaced from his home for more than a year, 95-year-old World War II veteran Alfred Guerra is back in his home for Christmas.

“I didn’t realize it was going to be this great. I got a brand-new house,” Alfred Guerra said. “When I got back here, I said oh my God the old house is gone.”

Guerra was forced to leave the home he lived in for decades when family said it became unsafe for him to be there.

It was a home that had been standing since the 1940’s. It needed a new roof, insulation, air conditioning unit, and lots of electrical work.

“I knew it was an old house, but it still had a lot of use in it,” Alfred Guerra said.

After the community rallied to help raise money for the repairs, the non profit Soldiers’ Angels and a ton of volunteers stepped in to help finish the job.

“He had been displaced and we wanted to get them in before the holidays,” President and CEO of Soldiers’ Angels Amy Palmer said.

“The big reveal for him was a major surprise because he was not expecting to look like this,” Alfred Guerra’s daughter Maria Guerra said.

Guerra’s home got new floors, new walls, and even a new big screen TV to watch the Spurs on. His daughter Maria says it was truly a gift that came just in time for Christmas

“I’m just happy to see how comfortable he is in his familiar surroundings and it’s going to be a wonderful Christmas for him this year, so I thank you,” Maria Guerra said.