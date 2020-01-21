SAN ANTONIO — One of the most famed musicals once said it: There really is no place like home. For a family whose life was surrounded by the art form, that line holds true.

“We would all come in here and gather around that beautiful piano and sing for hours and rehearse," Missy Miller Berlet recalled as she dug through heavy wet covers of old vinyl records in the rubble of her childhood home.

"It's devastating," she said. "Each time I see something new that I look at and realize what it was. There are so many memories."

Earlier this month, San Antonio firefighters were called to Old Moss Road for a house up in flames. The owner, Margie Miller, did manage to escape, a fact that still stuns her son.

"The walls and the front door were fully engulfed," Thomas Miller said. "She was standing not even 10 feet away underneath the burning trees, kind of staring at the house. I think she was in shock."

A shock that was warranted because the 85-year-old just lost it all.

"Unfortunately she didn't have a life insurance plan, like we thought, so she's out of everything," Miller added. "It's horrible. This is all of my entire family, all of our memories they're all in there in that rubble."

But this family is not giving up. With some help, they're hoping these walls will rise again as they ask the community for donations to rebuild and re-orchestrate the rest of this music lover's life.

"Let her come home and enjoy the rest of her life," Miller said.

A GoFundMe has been set up with the goal of raising $250,000 to rebuild the home.

