$50,000 worth of supplies donated to San Antonio Food Bank for pandemic response

Hand sanitizer, sanitizing stations and gloves will provide protection from COVID-19. It comes from a company that has made a commitment to help San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Food Bank received hand sanitizer, hand sanitizer stations and gloves to help keep people protected from the coronavirus. The donation comes from a company that has made a commitment to help a number of different businesses in 2020.

Richmond Advantage, one of San Antonio’s hospitality and restaurant industry product suppliers, stopped by the SAFB to make the generous donation on Wednesday morning. The company gave nearly $50,000 of vital equipment and resources to the organization.



“There is nothing more significant for a business than the ability to pay it forward,” said Paul Richmond, CEO of Shertz-based Richmond Advantage. “The San Antonio Food Bank creates an indelible, positive impact in the lives of those suffering and hungry in south Texas. We want to make sure the Food Bank knows its hard work is recognized.”

“Most people know the food bank for food. But they don’t realize all that we distribute that’s non-perishable and non-food, things like PPE and that families desperately need but sometimes can’t afford," added SAFB President and CEO Eric Cooper. "A donation like this goes a long way, making sure that those who struggle will be kept safe."



Richmond Advantage’s has contributed to many nonprofits in the area in 2020. Their donations totaled $150,000, including a $40,000 donation to Morgan’s Wonderland and a $15,000 donation to Ronald McDonald House San Antonio.