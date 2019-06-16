SAN ANTONIO — On Saturday hundreds of San Antonians took part in the 40th anniversary state holiday edition of the Juneteenth Parade, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

"This type of celebration in San Antonio is really significant because, as we celebrate diversity, we have a lot of things that are going on nationally as well as locally around diversity and inclusion," said John Martin, co-chair of the parade committee.

Kizzie Calhoun from St. Philip's College made sure one of her three sons was included in commemoration. She said remembering the past is important to be able to move forward in life.

"A lot of times we get away from our past because we are stuck in what we are trying to get to in the future," Calhoun said. "But we have to reach back down to remember where we came from in order to be successful in our future."

Various local and national organizations volunteered in this year's parade, including the Texas Transportation Museum, St. Philip's College and the NAACP. Juneteenth Freedom Day is considered a special event project on the timeline of a college that was originated in 1898 for the daughters of former U.S. slaves.



"The parade is more about a show of unity for the area, and also in remembrance of the importance of the day of that event—the announcement of the freedom of all of those that were slaves," said Ruben Guerrero, of St. Phillip's College.

Houston Street was lined with floats a-plenty, over a dozen hot rods and even RVs. Parade participants say the event gets bigger and better every year.

"It continues to grow, and having anything done successfully that you've been doing for 40 years is worth celebrating and commemorating," Martin said.

Calhoun said the milestone gave her a sense of accomplishment.

"In knowing that if it wasn't for people who have persevered through the adversities they had that I wouldn't have the opportunity I have today," she said.





