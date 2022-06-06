Today marks 34 years since 8-year-old Jennifer Sue Delgado was killed in San Antonio

The little girl was fatally stabbed inside a laundromat on June 7, 1988. Police say they have exhausted all leads in the cold case.

SAN ANTONIO — Christopher Palmer’s memories of his murdered second grade classmate, Jennifer Sue Delgado, have faded over the past few decades. But he’s remained adamant on leading the public effort to ensure the cold case is kept alive and the quest to securing justice never ends.

"Can’t even remember the sound of her voice, but I remember her through class pictures. This little Mexican-style dress that she wore. I just remember her being this quiet, sweet little girl,” Palmer said.

Eight-year-old Jennifer Sue Delgado was stabbed to death at a laundromat in the evening hours of June 6, 1988, 34 years ago today.

San Antonio police say a man became upset after a vending machine failed to dispense a drink. Delgado’s mother survived the senseless knife attack while the little girl ran across the street where she died from her wounds.

Police say Delgado’s mother described the suspect as possibly 5'2", clean-shaven, 17-year-old male with wavy or curly hair.

The suspect has never been identified or found after 34 years.

Palmer faintly recalls the emotions he felt as a kid the day after the murder of his classmate at Westwood Terrace Elementary.

“I didn’t know what to think. I knew she was gone. But at age 8, I didn’t realize this is it, her life is over, she’s not going to grow up,” Palmer said. “I still can’t understand today how someone could do that to an adult but much less how can they even do that to an innocent child.”

While waiting for answers, Palmer’s been working with the community and San Antonio City Council’s Melissa Cabello Havrda on a visual project to erect signage near the former site of where Delgado was murdered.

The fundraising effort led to thousands of dollars going toward the application for creating the Jennifer Sue Delgado Memorial Way along Westrock Drive, which neighbors the old site of the laundromat.

“I needed something here on Earth that I can see, that other people can see to have some closure, for our classmates,” Palmer said.

Palmer started the Jennifer Sue Delgado Memorial Foundation where he’s made it his mission to educate the masses about his classmate’s story while raising funds for college scholarships and books for elementary school students.

The non-profit’s donated hundreds of books to students at Westwood Terrace Elementary where Palmer and Delgado attended school together.

“I think continuing that legacy and education through this foundation is the best way to honor this absolute tragedy, this incident,” Lizette Rodriguez, who was awarded a $500 scholarship by the JSD Memorial Foundation. “And being the first recipient to receive this scholarship means so much to me, it touches me deeply that I can honor her memory in a more deeper and profound way.”

As for Palmer, he's committed to educating the world about Jennifer Sue Delgado in the hopes that one day true justice arrives.

“I just hope that in terms of the signs, people that drive by, they take a moment to find out who Jennifer was and get a greater appreciation of life, for their children’s lives if they have any and just be nicer to each other.”