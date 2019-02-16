SAN ANTONIO — Saturday, thousands of volunteers cleaned up trash along the San Antonio watershed as part of the San Antonio River Authority's "Basura Bash."

Over the past 25 years, Basura Bash volunteers have diverted 662 tons of trash, 50 tons of recyclables and nearly 6000 tires from waterways, and they added to that tally this year.

One of the groups involved was the District 3 Legacy Leadership Initiative. Students in the program are exposed to service and leadership opportunities throughout their community.

"[This] helps you become a leader somewhere, somehow because it shows you care about the community, that you want to clean everything around here," Omar Herrera-Miramontes said.

District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran said it was a chance for the student participants to learn both about protecting the environment and the impact of public policy.

"The importance of cleaning up our rivers and our creekways and policies we consider- like plastic bag bans," Viagran said.

