KENS 5 viewers show off their Halloween costumes🎃

Marios and vampires and pumpkins, oh my!
Credit: KENS

SAN ANTONIO — It's the spook-spookiest time of the year, and KENS 5 viewers are making sure the city knows it!

We asked our KENS audience to share your Halloween costume photos and not only did you deliver, but you impressed. We've seen convincing Mario and Luigis, young coffee-sipping divas, even a Count Dracula or two. 

Check out the photos below, and if you have costumes of your own to share you can do so via the KENS 5 app, or by texting them to us at (210)366-0020. 

KENS 5 viewers show us their Halloween costumes

Amaine Rodriguez

Click here to see how weather is shaping up for trick-or-treating Monday night.

