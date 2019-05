SAN ANTONIO — Two young brother – one 15 years old, the other 11 – were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon after a fire was sparked at a southwest San Antonio home, according to officials.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated, but SAFD says it was contained in the garage of the home, located on 5500 War Cloud Dr.

There's a possibility a go-kart engine may have played a role in the fire.