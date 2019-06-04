SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of veterans die without a proper funeral or burial service because they have no friends or family to claim them.

Over the last decade, the Missing in America Project has made it its mission to find the remains of those fallen heroes and lay them to rest.

Jean Clark is a Patriot Guard Rider in Texas and helped bring 17 of those veterans to the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery for a ceremony and service with full military honors on Friday.

Clark spent over 30 years serving in the military and carries a memory of one veteran with him every day—a coin with Staff Sergeant Brian Burgess’ picture.

Clark said Burgess was killed in action in 2011.

“He is not forgotten,” Clark said. “He is always remembered and he’s still here.”

He has helped escort the 17 unclaimed veterans, either homeless or without families at the time of their deaths, from Amarillo to their burial ceremony at Fort Sam.

“They've earned the honor to be buried with full military honors," he said. "They lived honorably, and they served our country."

Those involved with the Missing in America Project research and find the unclaimed – and often unwanted – cremated remains of the veterans, ensuring the fallen heroes are laid to rest with a full military funeral.

“It gives me great faith and great encouragement and inspiration that our generations to come will know the sacrifices. They're not free,” said Joel Carver, the Texas Panhandle representative for Missing in America.

Many people came to pay their respects to the soldiers they had never met.

“It's not about us. It's about the veterans,” Clark.

Clark stood in as the family of the one of the veterans laid to rest, saying he wants to make sure the veteran is not forgotten.

“He didn’t have a family," he said. "So now he's our family."