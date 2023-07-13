Portion of a major San Antonio highway will be closed this weekend, TxDOT says

The lanes will be closed for construction as part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project.

SAN ANTONIO — According to TxDOT, a portion of a major San Antonio highway will be closed beginning Friday night through Monday morning.

The Loop 1604 eastbound and westbound main lanes will be closed for several construction activities over the weekend, TxDOT says.

The closures will last from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

Below are the provided detours:

1604 westbound - Traffic will take the Blanco Road exit ramp and continue to westbound Frontage Road.

1604 eastbound - Traffic will take the Bitters Road exit ramp and can re-enter the highway using the Blanco Road entrance ramp.

