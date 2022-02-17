'This is the best attempt at 'I love you' that I have ever seen' | 15-year-old in ICU begins to communicate with family

11Alive previously reported about Payton Hudgins, a 10th grader who was recently placed in a medically induced coma in at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

ATLANTA — A 15-year-old basketball player who mysteriously collapsed after winning a championship game is beginning to show signs of hopeful recovery, according to Facebook posts from his family.

11Alive previously reported about Payton Hudgins, a 10th grader at Covington Academy who was recently placed in a medically induced coma at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Doctors there still don't know what's wrong.

On Thursday, Payton's family posted an update that said that while their son is still sedated and on a ventilator, he has attempted to communicate with them some.

"Talk about making mountains move and warming our hearts," the family wrote joyously.

They added that one of Payton's attempts to communicate involved him trying to write. However, the family said he was too weak so he told them I love you with his hand and reached for a hug.

Payton had just helped his team win the regional championship game last Thursday when he started feeling off.

A few minutes later, Payton passed out and had a seizure.

He was rushed by helicopter to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta where he tested positive for the flu and COVID-19.

From there, Payton was placed into a medically induced coma as doctors struggled to figure out what was happening.