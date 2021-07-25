15-year-old Eagle Scout creates monument for three fallen soldiers from Shavano Park

Fifteen-year old Ryan Matson wanted to honor their sacrifice. He created a monument, part of his Eagle Scout project.

SAN ANTONIO — On Sunday afternoon, family and friends gathered for an unveiling of a monument, honoring the lives of three soldiers killed in action.

Fifteen-year old Ryan Matson wanted to honor their sacrifice. He created a monument, part of his Eagle Scout project.

Wrapped in the American flag, once unveiled, revealed a brick pillar, bearing three plaques with the names of the fallen soldiers:

2nd Lt. Frank Loyd, Jr. U.S. Army, KIA in So. Korea

1st Lt. Al Kincer, III. U.S. Army, KIA in Vietnam

SSG Michael Simpson. U.S. KIA in Afghanistan

It’s home, at Shavano Park City Hall.

A ceremony was held for the unveiling. Taps could be heard, while families of the soldiers thanked Matson and shared their stories.

"To hear all this amazing stuff that I've heard, it's it's great. I mean, I didn't realize that all these stories would be told in all that. It's it's really wonderful to see what my little bit of work has done to draw us all together," Matson said.

Matson said he originally wanted to honor all the veterans from Shavano Park, however after meeting with the city manager, they decided to honor the three veterans who lost their lives.

"I didn't realize such a big impact that I would have such a big impact on this entire community and all these people just bringing them together," Matson said.

Matson said the military represents core values he appreciates, and eventually hopes to join himself.