'She's very strong': 10-year-old girl fighting cancer now in hospice care

Zamiah Adams has gone through chemotherapy, several surgeries and radiation, yet her cancer continues to spread. Here's how you can help her family.

SAN ANTONIO — Dancing with her doctors and making hospital halls her runway, Zamiah Adams never let a cancer diagnosis dim her light.

Her mom, Tyronae, couldn't be more proud of her shining star.

"For a 10-year-old to go through this, she's very strong," Tyronae said. "You couldn't even tell that she was going through something, until now, because she's in pain."

Zamiah was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer, in early 2020.

For more than a year, KENS 5 has followed her journey. Zamiah’s gone through chemotherapy, several surgeries and radiation, yet her cancer continues to spread. Tyronae said it’s reached her brain and lungs.

Tyronae said doctors have run out of options in her treatment.

“I asked if they could refer me to St. Jude or MD Anderson,” Tyronae said. “They did that, but she was denied because she didn’t meet the qualifications for their studies.”

Two weeks ago, Zamiah was on life support after having a seizure. She's since been moved to hospice care.

"But she's fighting," Tyronae said. "I'm happy she's still here. I'm praying. I have faith in God."

Tyronae and Zamiah are incredibly close. They wear matching outfits, play games, do arts and crafts and get their nails done together.

"I get her everything she wants, anything to make Miah happy," Tyronae said. "The hospital, it's not fun, but I try to make it fun each time we come."

A supportive message for Zamiah came in this week. Her younger brother, classmates and teachers at Camelot Elementary dressed in gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness. They made videos saying, “We love you, Miah” and made signs that read “Keep Fighting” and “#MiahStrong”.

“It made Miah happy,” Tyronae said. “It made me strong. It helped me. I can say San Antonio has been very supportive of us and they have my back.”

Bringing comfort to a mother and daughter who find strength in one another.

“This is my best friend," Tyronae said. "I just want the best for Miah."

Zamiah turns 11 years old on May 2nd. Tyronae said her wish is to meet Megan Thee Stallion. She's danced along to the star's songs on Tik Tok throughout her treatment.