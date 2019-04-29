SAN ANTONIO — It's an attitude that many would agree with; the Ramirez Family says drunk driving is a problem plaguing San Antonio, and it needs to stop.

One year ago, their loved one was killed by a suspected drunk driver.

Jamie Garcia is, not by choice, living life without her dad. It has been a year since Robert Ramirez was killed.

"We still wait for him to come home," she said. "We still hear his truck."

Her loving father died at the intersection at South Hackberry and Iowa Street, where, according to police, a suspected drunk driver ran a red light.

He was reportedly speeding and T-boned Ramirez.

"My daughter goes, 'I want to go to heaven to see my grandpa,' and that is not something you want to hear your kid say," she said.

Garcia said her dad was the backbone of the family. Now, she says, they're tired of seeing drunk driving crashes on the news.

"Hearing all these stories and everything like that, it is not easy because there is a lot more families out there that are hurting too," she said.

They want to help those hurting families, and are working with Mother's Against Drunk Driving to do just that.

"We need more laws against it, because a lot of people take it like it is nothing—like you can hurt someone and get away with it," Garcia said.

As for the driver, he's being charged with intoxication manslaughter. Bexar County records online say he will be in court next month.