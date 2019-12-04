SAN ANTONIO, N.M. — Friday, supporters wore purple to celebrate Military Child Appreciation Month. It's a time meant to thank children, who play a role in military families. Often, they face separation from their parents during deployments, or have to adapt to many moves from city to city, making new friends and starting over in new environments each time.

Buildings will be lit in purple and events will be held throughout the month of April to call attention to the ways in which kids serve our country. Friday morning, teachers, parents and community members met at Lackland Independent School District to cheer on students as they headed to class, many of them dressed in purple themselves.