FREEPORT, Texas — The public is saying goodbye to 7-year-old officer Abigail Arias at Grace Church in southeast Houston. It's part of a painful week for her family, friends and all of law enforcement.

Air 11 was overhead as dozens of emergency vehicles gathered for a procession, escorting the little girl's body from Angleton to the church in Houston early Tuesday morning.

Strangers were among those stopping along the roadways to honor Abigail.

Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey delivered a heartfelt eulogy at Tuesday's funeral.

“She was fighting for her life but she wanted to make others smile," he said. "Abigail, my love, Go play with those llamas in heaven. Know that I will always love you and will never forget you. Stay relentless!"

Abigail's death last week still feels surreal for those who knew her.

"It's going to be hard for my department to not see her running through our department. When she walked in, she took over," Garivey told KHOU 11 News earlier this week. "It's gonna be tough."

Garivey experienced Abigail's zeal for life and inspirational story. He wears her official officer number near his heart. Their bond is much more than a badge.

"She made me a better man," Garivey said. "She made me a better servant leader. It's hard to believe she's gone."

On Monday night. Garivey was alongside Abigail's family, friends and complete strangers at Second Baptist Church in Angleton. That is the family's local church where they held a public viewing.

"Officers from all over have been invited to meet there to escort our beautiful Abigail from Stroud Funeral Home to the church," Garivey said. "We anticipate a lot of law enforcement will be there. Everyone is coming."

The public was welcomed to stand alongside the route Tuesday to pay their respects.

A funeral service began at 10 a.m. Houston police and Department of Public Safety officers will honor Abigail with a special honor guard, a flag, bagpipes and a last call.

Listen to Officer Abigail's last call

Freeport police squad cars also have special decals in her honor.

"She carried herself as such, there was no honorary to it," Garivey said. "She had that heart of a police officer, and it moved so many officers across the country."

It will be a farewell fit for one of their own. A brave little girl who showed the world what it means to be a police officer.

"We're going to lean on each other," Garivey said. "That's one thing the thin blue line does as a family, we'll lean on each other to get through. I promise you we won't forget Abigail."

