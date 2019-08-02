SAN ANTONIO, Texas — It is a plan that will involve big money and ten years of change for our favorite places to play.

The local parks master plan is being updated right now and the deadline for public comment is one week away.

While the plan is being developed, projects in the pipeline are moving forward.

Friday at Timber Ridge Park in the 3100 block of Rim Rock Trail, District 6 Representative Greg Brockhouse gathered with neighbors to cheer for demolition work at what used to be a private pool operated by the area homeowners association.

Last fall, the group transferred ownership of the three-acre parcel to the City, and funds were allocated to bring new life to what once was a thriving community resource.

Praising the neighbors who worked to bring about the change, Brockhouse said “It's been a drug haven, homeless folks are living in here. This park used to be, really, the center of the neighborhood where people gathered and hung out and had good times together."

Neighbor Graham Landry, who has many fond memories of swimming with friends at the park, said it is long past time to transform the area.

"When the focal part of a neighborhood turns ugly like this, the homes start to follow."

Landry said he made life-long friends at the once-treasured space.

“This whole park opened when this was a new Ray Ellison neighborhood in the early 80s, all very young kids and this park was packed every Friday or Saturday. Get there early just to find a spot for your chair on the grass,” Landry said.

Landry said many people expected this to be an area of starter homes, with a steady supply of young families that would keep the pool and swim club going, but that has not happened.

“Over time, as the families grew, instead of selling their homes, they stayed in their homes and there just wasn't as much demand,” Landry said.

This is not an isolated case. Neighborhoods grow and change - and experts say parks need to change with the needs of the neighbors.

Right now the city is taking input on the master plan that will guide growth for the entire park system for the next ten years.

Parks Director Xavier Urrutia said “Today's a perfect example. We had a community come forward and say we have an underutilized piece of greenspace. We think it would make a great park."

Urrutia said if you have a dream for a park in your area, now is the time to speak up.

“We always go back to the community and ask the community what is it that they want to see because at the end of the day, if the community is not utilizing the park, if they're not loving the park, taking stewardship in the park, then it really isn't a successful, great park and what we want in San Antonio is great parks for everyone,” Urrutia said.

Brockhouse praised the neighbors who have worked with city staff to make change move forward.

“These are the things we should be doing at City Hall because people want to feel good in their neighborhoods, and parks and green space do that. It gives families an opportunity to spend time together. Plus, we're taking down a really bad eyesore and this is a great opportunity to build something new,” Brockhouse said.

CLICK HERE to see the Master Plan process. To learn more about ALL city parks, CLICK HERE.