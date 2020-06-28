Killeen community holds vigil honoring Gregory Morales

Dozens gathered at Lions Club Park to celebrate the life of the 24-year-old, whose remains were found just over a week ago.

KILLEEN, Texas — Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales went missing in August 2019, and last Friday his remains were found in a Killeen neighborhood.

On Saturday, June 27 more than three dozen friends of Morales gathered at Lions Club Park in Killeen to honor and celebrate the life of the 24-year-old, someone they said always put a smile on their faces.

"Gregory was like my little brother," said Deanna Williams who organized the vigil. "He was the goofiest one of all of us."

The event was put together by members of the community but Deanna Williams was the one who initially came up with the idea.

"We want justice for Gregory, he did not go AWOL or leave anyone," Williams said. "Enough is enough obviously he wasn't with us anymore his name needs to be cleared."

The night began as shirts were handed out with different photos of Greg printed on the front, some with quotes on the back.

"It's a way that we can show him we are still thinking of him and we love him," Williams said.

People were able to share some of their favorite memories of Greg. Afterwards, they released balloons into the sky.

"I hope that was a way to release his soul into heaven," said one of Greg's good friends Victoria Evert-Dohey. "He's here with us now, he is here right now."

Gregory's mother Kim Wedel was not able to come to the event tonight but said the outpouring of support she has received is unbelievable.

"It makes me realize that people really do care and I know the people that put this together never gave up on him," she said. "I can't even put into words how much this means to me and my sons that complete strangers care this much about my baby."