VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The community is uniting by wearing blue on June 3 to remember the 12 lives lost in the Virginia Beach Municipal Center mass shooting.

Schools, business, and just the community, in general, came together to wear blue.

The idea to wear blue first started circulating on social media, then the superintendent of the Virginia Beach City Public Schools tweeted asking the students, staff, and community to participate. Other schools joined in.

Check out all of the photos we have of individuals wearing blue:

PHOTOS: Community wears blue
Green Run Elementary second graders show their Virginia Beach pride by wearing blue.
Green Run Elementary preschoolers Zamya Brown, Steven Cohen, and Belle McNair make hearts with their hands and wear blue to show support for the Virginia Beach community. They are especially grateful to the first responders who came out to the school last month to show them equipment and vehicles. They truly do keep us safe!
COX HS- Students and staff wear blue as a tribute to the 12 victims who lost their lives on Friday, May 31. #vbstrong
Green Run Elementary school staff wore blue to work on Monday to show unity and support for the community.
Providence Elementary School Students wear blue
Green Run Elementary safety patrols and trainees share their love for Virgnia Beach by wearing blue. The Virginia Beach police department supports the safety patrol program and provides training to the patrols yearly.
The community comes together and wears blue to honor those killed in the Virginia Beach Municipal Center shooting.
