VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The community is uniting by wearing blue on June 3 to remember the 12 lives lost in the Virginia Beach Municipal Center mass shooting.

Schools, business, and just the community, in general, came together to wear blue.

The idea to wear blue first started circulating on social media, then the superintendent of the Virginia Beach City Public Schools tweeted asking the students, staff, and community to participate. Other schools joined in.

Check out all of the photos we have of individuals wearing blue: