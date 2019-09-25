LEON VALLEY, Texas — A dog named Tucker is truly "one lucky dog" to be back with his owner after a terrifying escape - and even an accidental brush with law enforcement.

Tucker's owner, Joshua Corley, is visiting on business from Houston. He and Tucker were staying with one of his business associates in Leon Valley when the dog escaped without his collar.

"I had run out to get a bite to eat, and he just got out," Joshua Corley told KENS 5. "The whole community of Leon Valley came together to help me find him. I just can't believe it."

Someone posted on social media that they found Tucker running on Huebner Road. According to the post, he was almost hit. They took the dog to the Leon Valley Police Department and Joseph Salvaggio, the police chief, took Tucker home until Corley was located.

"He rode home with the police chief," Corley said.

Chief Salvaggio told KENS 5 he was happy to help - and yes, Tucker did get a ride in a patrol car. Initially he was riding in the backseat, but preferred to ride shotgun and jumped in the front seat. He said Leon Valley's kennels were all full and this is the second time in as many weeks that he has spent some time dog sitting a lost dog off the clock.

"We baby sat him until the owner could be tracked down," he told us. "He was a really lovable dog. My dog didn't like him, but I did."

Salvaggio said Corley had tears in his eyes when they were reunited.

"I’ve had Tucker since he was 8 weeks old. He’s now 7 years old," Corley said. "It is almost too good of a story to be true - to think of losing him is heart breaking. I still can’t believe that many people came together to protect him. It took every person's heart being in the right place and thinking about others to get him back to me."

If you are interested in adopting a pet, please visit the San Antonio Humane Society website.