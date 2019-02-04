SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say a part-time employee of Community Bible Church was arrested in Georgia and faces charges related in inappropriate contact with minors.

Zachary James Wachholz, 24, is charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor/Intent to Gratify. In response to the charge, the church issued a statement calling Wachholz's arrest a relief. "We appreciate the hard work of law enforcement authorities and will continue to assist in the investigation to ensure justice is served," the statement continues.

Back in February, lead pastor Pastor Ed Newton posted a video to CBC's website to inform members the Wachholz had been fired and police had opened an investigation.

At the time, Newton said Wachholz had engaged in inappropriate behavior with several minors in the youth ministry. According to the church, the behavior consisted of contact through electronic communication through social media with several minors. One of the incidents consisted of contact with a minor beyond electronics, Newton said.

On Thursday, Wachholz was arrested in Georgia, according to San Antonio Police. He will be extradited to the Bexar County Jail to face the charges.