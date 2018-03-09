We, as fans, extract emotions from fleeting plays - searing the good and bad permanently into our memories to be retold and relived forever.

Earlier this week, Spurs fans had to face the tough realization Manu Ginobili will no longer suit up in a San Antonio uniform. It's tough to quantify Manu's impact on the court. As a sixth man, he does not have a bunch of starts, his career 13 points per game aren't eye-popping and his two all-star nominations aren't transcendent.

What we have with Manu are moments.

A player who can close a game in the clutch. An amoeba, manipulating the air and small spaces to provide an impact. A four-time NBA champion whose humility ranked evenly with his tremendous talent.

The love for Manu isn't based on a box score, but in his ability to relate to the crowd he played in front of. The Spanish-speaking, blue-collared star was as affable as he was athletic and he was San Antonio.

Manu's retirement officially marks the end of an era in this city. The ‘Big 3’ is no more, Kawhi is gone and the longest tenured player is now Patty Mills.

When a good thing ends, it's only natural to reflect.

Manu's departure and the ensuing emotions only provide further proof in his ability to seize moments - sports' truest statistic - and one fans in this area will relive and retell forever.

© 2018 KENS