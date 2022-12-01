Comal County Democratic Party reports vandalism at New Braunfels headquarters

Surveillance video shows a woman with a shovel go up to the door of the facility and smash it twice.

SAN ANTONIO — The Comal County Democratic Party is reporting vandalism at its headquarters in New Braunfels.

Surveillance video shows a woman with a shovel go up to the door of the facility and smash it twice. Stacey Osborne, Communications Chair for the Democrats of Comal County, said it happened early Tuesday morning.

"It is disturbing that someone felt the need to do that," she said. She smashes it once. And then she smashes it again.”

As of Wednesday night, New Braunfels Police wouldn't say if the woman in the video is who they are looking for at this time. However, police are looking into the incident. Below is the statement:

The City of New Braunfels Police Department received a call yesterday morning, January 11, 2022, reporting vandalism at the Comal County Democratic Party Headquarters on West San Antonio St. The crime was classified as Misdemeanor-level Criminal Mischief and the reporting party was instructed to file their police report online, which they did. This process is used when the dollar amount for a criminal mischief report is classified as a Misdemeanor, which per state law is less than $2,500. All online police reports are reviewed by a police officer for the potential for further follow up and investigation. This report is currently being processed and will be reviewed for the presence of potential evidence. Our online reporting tool gives residents the ability to immediately file a report while allowing officers to remain available for calls that require an on-site response such as traffic accidents, domestic disturbances, and other in-progress calls.

The building on West San Antonio Street in New Braunfels is home to three different democratic organizations, such as the Comal County Democratic Party, Democrats of Comal County, and Democratic Women of Comal County.

"This is just over the top and really disappointing," Osborne said.

Osborne said they don’t understand why anyone would do such a thing.

"So, we really are disappointed that somebody felt that they were trying to make a point that they had to do it this way," she said. Because there are many other ways to show your disagreement.”