A local rescue dog named Baloo, short for Hulabaloo, needs the community’s help to win a national competition.

Baloo the rescue dog is in the running to become the next Pibborafi Rescue Hero plush pup. Pibborafi is a Mississauga-based company that creates small toy dogs modelled after real-life rescue dogs.

Bella Boone, Baloo’s mother, adopted Baloo from Aggieland Humane Society. Boone said many would say she saved his life but in actuality it was Baloo who saved Bella. Baloo’s love and friendship helped Boone overcome her loneliness and ultimately improved her mental health.

To support Baloo, head to Pibborafi’s Instagram page, follow it, then ‘like’ the post featuring Baloo. Voting began on June 15 and ends on July 15.

If Baloo wins the contest, he will receive a plush replica of himself. Pibboraffi will also donate several plushies to an organization or rescue of his choosing.

For more cute photos and videos of Baloo you can follow him on Instagram at @bully.baloo.