COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police are searching for missing 2-year-old Hazana Anderson, who was last seen at Gabbard Park around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Hazana's mother said she was with her daughter at the park and went back to her vehicle to get a bottle. When she returned, the girl was missing from her stroller.

Officers arrived on scene and searched nearby roadways and homes.

Hazana is described as about 3 feet tall and 28 pounds. She is black with black hair and brown eyes. She has a dark colored birthmark around the big toe on her left foot.

She was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, a black "girl squad" shirt, cream colored pants, pink socks, dark pink shoes and a purple beanie.

Officials said the CSPD Criminal Investigation Division and Search Dog Network of the Brazos Valley are assisting with search efforts.

Anyone with any information is urged to call College Station police at 979-764-3600.

