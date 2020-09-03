SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio 7-Eleven stores will now offer limited-edition cups featuring the Queen of Tejano, Selena, the company announced Monday.

The cups will commemorate 25 years of Selena's legacy and were designed by her sister, Suzette Quintanilla.

This comes after Stripes released limited-edition Selena cups back in February.

There are two designs and customers are limited to six per person. Both cups are dishwasher safe and BPA free.

RELATED: Selena cup designs to be available at Stripes today

RELATED: 25 years ago Selena performed her last televised concert

RELATED: Selena tribute concert featuring Pitbull coming to San Antonio this May