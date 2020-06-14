Missing Kemah boater identified as 12-year Marine veteran

Officials said the missing boater is a man in his mid-40s wearing a blue shirt and gray shorts.

KEMAH, Texas — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater approximately 5 miles east of Kemah.

Texas EquuSearch has identified the boater as Shawn Robert Scarbrough, 40. They also confirmed Scarbrough is a 12-year U.S. Marine Corps. veteran.

Officials said he was wearing a blue shirt and gray shorts when he disappeared.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified around 5 p.m. Saturday by 911 dispatch of a boater without a live jacket ejected from an 18-foot vessel in the Houston Ship Channel at Light 67. Officials said it appears the vessel operator’s seat broke causing him to sharply turn the wheel.

Texas EquuSearch said two of Scarbrough's children where also on the boat. They fell into the water but were rescued.

The other boat occupants were not injured.