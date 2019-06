TEXAS CITY, Texas — The Coast Guard is searching for Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed who fell in the water north of the Texas City Dike.

It happened at around 4 p.m. Thursday. He reportedly fell from a small personal vessel and that was hit by a large wake.

The Coast Guard described him as a white male wearing a gray shirt. He reportedly didn’t have a life vest on.

The person the man was with said a large wave hit him, causing him to fall into the water.

