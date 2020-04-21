BAYTOWN, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for seven people in Cedar Bayou near Baytown late Monday.

At 9:40 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard said they received a mayday radio transmission from a distressed boater stating his 27-foot recreational vessel was taking on water with four adults and three children onboard.

This was in Cedar Bayou just west of the U.S. Highway 146 bridge.

After this initial report, radio communications were lost, the USCG said.

The USCG issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew to search the area.

Anyone with information should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4854.

