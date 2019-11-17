MOUNT DESERT, Maine — The United States Coast Guard continues to search for three people who have been missing at sea since early Saturday, Nov. 16.

Authorities received a 911 call around 3 a.m. on Saturday from the boaters but were disconnected according to Lt. Matthew Odem of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard has been searching for Charlotte Kirby, Nathaniel Davis, and Wilfredo Lombardo and the 40-foot sailboat they were on off the coast of Mount Desert Island since Saturday.

RELATED: Crews search for two people off the coast of Mount Desert Island

RELATED: UMaine tries to retrieve stranded boat on Penobscot River