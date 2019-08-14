SAN ANTONIO — Spurs' head coach and USA basketball coach voiced his support for Colin Kaepernick and his fight for social justice, according to reports from USA Today.

Gregg Popovich told a group of reporters Tuesday that he thought the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback was doing "a very patriotic thing."

During the 2016 NFL season, Kaepernick famously began kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality.

Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sidelines during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on December 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneels in protest during the playing of the national anthem before a NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pop, who has publicly commented on political issues in the past, said that Kaepernick's actions were "an example of exercising one's own patriotism."

In explaining that patriotism meant "a lot of things to different people," Pop told reporters that he believes "Being a patriot is somebody that respects their country and understands that the best thing about our country is that we have the ability to fix things that have not come to fruition for a lot of people so far."