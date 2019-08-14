SAN ANTONIO — Spurs' head coach and USA basketball coach voiced his support for Colin Kaepernick and his fight for social justice, according to reports from USA Today.
Gregg Popovich told a group of reporters Tuesday that he thought the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback was doing "a very patriotic thing."
During the 2016 NFL season, Kaepernick famously began kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality.
Pop, who has publicly commented on political issues in the past, said that Kaepernick's actions were "an example of exercising one's own patriotism."
In explaining that patriotism meant "a lot of things to different people," Pop told reporters that he believes "Being a patriot is somebody that respects their country and understands that the best thing about our country is that we have the ability to fix things that have not come to fruition for a lot of people so far."