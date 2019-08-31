CLEARWATER, Fla. — An 8-year-old boy has gone missing in Clearwater.

Police are searching for Steven Epps, who vanished from his home on South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue near Lakeview Road. Authorities say he ran away after an argument with family members.

If you see him, please call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.

