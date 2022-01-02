Missing Pflugerville woman now deceased, on-the-run boyfriend charged with murder

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is still searching for Luis Angel Montes. His bail has been set at $1 million.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A CLEAR Alert was discontinued on Saturday, Jan. 29, evening for a woman missing out of Pflugerville. As of Feb. 4, officials are now seeking out her boyfriend for her murder.

On Jan. 26, the Travis County Sheriff's Office announced that it was searching for 38-year-old Camerina Trujilo Perez. She was reported missing on Jan. 25 at 4 a.m. at the 21400 block of Derby Day Ave. in Pflugerville.

At the time, authorities said they were also still searching for Luis Montes, pictured below with Trujilo Perez, in connection with her disappearance. Montes is described as a 35-year-old man who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials have now charged Montes for her murder. His bail has been set at $1 million.

The sheriff's office was told that the duo were in a dating relationship and were last seen together on Jan. 24. Family members told investigators that she could be in danger, as Montes had made threatening statements about her in the past.

Although the CLEAR alert expired, the TCSO said its investigation remained ongoing. Authorities believed Trujilo Perez's disappearance posed a credible threat to her own safety.

“Evidence strongly indicates that Camerina Perez did not willingly leave her family, job and life behind. We need to find her and Luis Montes as quickly as possible,” said Sgt. Sylvia Leal.

Officials said her vehicle was reportedly seen on Jan. 27 traveling north through Temple.

They later reported that as the pursued leads and gathered evidence, a "disturbing chain of events began to emerge," indicating that Montes killed her in the early-morning hours of Jan. 25.

“This is a horrible outcome, and my heart goes out to Camerina’s friends and family. We are doing everything we can to find Luis Montes and bring justice to her loved ones,” said Sheriff Sally Hernandez

Anyone with information regarding Montes' location is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube