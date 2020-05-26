CLEAR ALERT issued for missing Canton woman

Authorities believe Rae Lynn Richardson's disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

CANTON, Texas — A CLEAR ALERT has been issued for a missing Canton woman.

The Canton Police Department is searching for Rae Lynn Richardson, 48.

Richardson stands 5'3 and weighs 117 pounds. She has brown hair, hazel eyes and was last seen around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning at 1471 Woodland Drive wearing plaid flannel pants and a pink shirt.

Officials say she was driving a white 2015 Kia Rio with a bright pink, customized Texas license plate: RAELYNN

Authorities believe Richardson's disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding Richardson's whereabouts, please contact the CPD at (903) 567-4991.

WHAT IS A CLEAR ALERT?

The state's Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert program, created by 2019 Texas legislation, is designed to close the gap between missing children and senior citizens. The CLEAR alert assists law enforcement in locating and rescuing missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or adults who are in immediate danger of injury or death, as well as aid in locating any potential suspects. The name of the CLEAR Alert also in part honors victims of violence which led to the CLEAR Alert legislation: Cayley Mandadi; D'Lisa Kelley; Erin Castro; Ashanti Billie and the Rest.

