PEARLAND, Texas — Muscovy ducks have apparently taken residence in Pearland and they’re causing a ruckus.

The ducks are usually seen frequenting the neighborhoods of West Oaks and Westwood Village, but lately residents have seen the ducks frolicking throughout other parts of the city.

Because a federal control order against Muscovy ducks supersedes Pearland’s bird sanctuary ordinance, the general public has the right to remove the ducks – including Muscovy duck nests, eggs, and hybrids – on their property without a permit.

So, with that being said, the City of Pearland is allowing landowners and homeowner’s associations (HOA’s) to get rid of the ducks by either capturing them or shooting them, but there are rules!

If you happen to capture a Muscovy duck you must transport the duck to Hidalgo, Starr, or Zapata County. These three counties are the only counties in Texas and the U.S. where the duck may not be destroyed and can be released.

If you choose to shoot the duck the person doing so must use nontoxic shot or nontoxic bullets.

Ducks must be disposed through burial or incineration, the city stated.

You can also contract an agent to capture or kill the ducks if you don’t want to be involved.

What’s not allowed:

You can not capture or kill a Muscovy duck at a place or on property you do not own

If you live in a HOA community or have a landowner, you must get permission

You are not allowed to keep, consume, sell or offer to sell the duck, or release the duck in another location with the expectation of releasing in Hidalgo, Starr or Zapata County.

The capturing or killing of another native species

The take of a duck other than a Muscovy can lead to charges.

If you don’t have an issue with the ducks on your property, note City ordinance prohibits you from feeding all ducks, including Muscovy ducks.

