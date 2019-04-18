CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a closed-door meeting at Corpus Christi's City Hall, council members decided on which candidate to select as their new city manager.

Out of four finalists, council chose Peter Zanoni, who comes from San Antonio where he served as deputy city manager.

The City said they hope to have Zanoni start his new job on May 20.

Other candidates in the final four included Harry Black from Cincinnati, Ohio; Lee Feldman from Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and interim city manager Keith Selman.