CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials have extended the emergency declaration announced last Friday for the foreseeable future.

The announcement was made at Tuesday's City Council meeting, followed by an update from City Manager Peter Zanoni and the City-County Public Health Director on the steps being taken to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The declaration enables the City to become eligible to seek emergency assistance in response to impacts of the coronavirus commonly known as COVID-19.

In order to curb the potential spread of COVID-19, an emergency health declaration issued on Saturday will limit public and private gatherings. City Manager Peter Zanoni said the City will keep the public informed through daily briefings.

"Press briefings will be at 3 p.m. at City Hall here in the council chambers," Zanoni said. "That's something we've been working with the County on."

The City is prohibiting gatherings of up to 250 people except in some circumstances, and advise limiting most gatherings including funerals and weddings to no more than 50 people.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: