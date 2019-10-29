AUSTIN, Texas — At an Austin City Council meeting Tuesday, council members discussed the idea of possibly purchasing vacant hotels and motels to house the homeless.

KVUE obtained a list of six locations from the City of Austin that could be brought to the table:

2429 and 2433 Highway 71 East in Del Valle ($2,500,000) Red Roof Inn at 8216 N. Interstate Highway 35 in Austin ($8,575,000) Ace Motel at 2627 Manor Road in Austin ($5,300,000) Mountain Star Lodge at 3573. S. RR 620 ($3,950,000) 1304 Rio Grande St. in Austin ($3,000,000) Quality Suites at 1701 E. Saint Elmo Road (Sale price unknown)

City of Austin

These properties range in sizes from six to 142 rooms. The properties have all been on the market between 18 and 165 days. The oldest property (1304 Rio Grande St.) was built in 1916 and was last renovated this September. The newest property (1701 E. Saint Elmo Road) was built in 1998.

However, Bee Cave Mayor Monty Parker said in a statement that the City of Bee Cave has no knowledge of the City of Austin's interest in acquiring one of the properties, Star Mountain Lodge.

"Personally, I was shocked a few months ago when Austin rescinded their camping ordinance, allowing the homeless to camp virtually anywhere and we have recently seen a partial reinstatement of the ordinance due to public outrage, law enforcement issues and a general lack of security felt by those who enjoy Austin as a destination. So, to hear that Austin would consider exporting the problem they helped create to a small city like ours, with no public transportation or homeless resources, is mind-boggling and void of any respect for the homeless population that Austin is so compassionate about," Mayor Parker said.

