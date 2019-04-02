ABILENE, Texas — City of Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams asked City of Abilene departments Monday to lower flags to half-staff through the end of the week in honor of Donna Doss, the U.S. Border Patrol agent killed on Interstate 20 Saturday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported Saturday night that Resident Agent Donna Doss, 49, responded to a call for assistance from a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on the I-20 frontage road in Tye. While on scene, Doss was struck and killed by a passing vehicle. Doss served in the Border Patrol for more than 15 years.

"Mayor Williams, Abilene City Council, and City of Abilene staff sends its deepest condolences to the family of Agent Doss, and gratitude for her service to our country." a release from the City of Abilene said.

Flags will remain lowered across City of Abilene departments through Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in honor of Doss.