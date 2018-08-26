After a 13-month-long battle with brain cancer, Cindy McCain said good bye to her husband, Sen. John McCain, on Saturday.

She tweeted after the announcement of his passing, writing in part, "My heart is broken."

The McCains had been married for more than 38 years and have four children together -- two girls and two boys.

My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 26, 2018

His daughter Meghan McCain also tweeted following the announcement of his death.

"I love you forever," she wrote, also adding in a message attached to the tweet, "All that I am is thanks to him."

I love you forever - my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018

Earlier in the morning on Saturday, Cindy McCain said on Twitter that the "entire McCain family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from around the world."

The entire McCain family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from around the world. Thank you. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 25, 2018

On Friday, she also thanked "everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey."

I love my husband with all of my heart. God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey. pic.twitter.com/v27sEbboii — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 24, 2018

© 2018 KPNX