ABILENE, Texas — The Big Country is located less than 150 miles away from the church in White Settlement, where a tragic shooting left two church members and the gunman dead.

Although it may not be the first act of violence to target a place of worship, it has people wondering where they can truly be safe.

One West Texas pastor has put a response team in effect to protect their congregation in case they are targeted.

"We don’t promote open carry, or advertise it. Other than to just let people know there are folks on campus that are there. And ready to respond" Pastor Chad Perry of Clear Fork Church in Hawley said.

Perry and church leadership put a response team in place to help protect their church during their time of worship.

"Churches, unfortunately. Have become a place to catch people when they are at ease at rest,” said Perry.

According to Perry, the response team is made up of retired veterans and even some nurses, who they hope they never have to use.

"In case of an emergency, we are ready to do what is best for our congregation" Perry said.