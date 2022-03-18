Churchill student leader can be world record shoo-in with San Antonio's help

Gabe Wolf needs to collect 61,000 shoes to get Churchill High School into the Guinness Book of World Records, and he's got until April 30 to step into history.

SAN ANTONIO — Gabe Wolf is the last of his siblings to walk the halls of Churchill High School. The senior wants to leave a footprint on benevolence and break a world record simultaneously.

"It's basically just a massive drive throughout our district and attempt to break a world record, but also help our community, "Wolf said.

As the prime minister (student body president) of the school's parliament, the 18-year-old leads a shoe drive to collect more than 60,000 shoes by April 30. Students will spread the shoes, new and worn, out of their football field to form the longest line of shoes in the world.

"So to break the world record, our goal is 61,000," he said. "But even if we get to 25,000, that would be the United States record, which is not something to be ashamed of either."

Wolf's idea to do the shoe line runs in the family. His three older brothers, also past parliament members, attended Churchill. His brother Mickey made a run at the same world record in 2014, and he collected 17,000.

"I definitely do want to beat my brother," Wolf said.

One of the parliament's advisors, Stephanie Carrier, remembers helping Mickey when he was in school. Now, she's happy to help his younger brother.

"Yes his brother started it but Gabe's got the talent and gumption and desire to make it happen," Carrier said.

The shoes will get donated to Soles for Souls following the April 30 record attempt.

Wolf said that shoes are being collected at participating schools in the Northeast ISD school district. Students leaders are working on expanding collection barrel locations in the community.

The shoes do not have to be in perfect condition for the drive, and cash donations to buy shoes cannot get accepted. After the record attempt, the footwear gets donated to Soles for Souls. Here are the dropoff locations:

On-Campus Bins

Churchill High School outside of the front office: 12049 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216

Churchill High School in the JROTC Building: 12049 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216

Churchill High School in the athletic Building: 12049 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216

Bradley Middle School outside the cafeteria: 14819 Heimer Rd, San Antonio, TX 78232

Huebner Elementary School: 16311 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78248

Eisenhower Middle School: 8231 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216

Off-Campus Bins