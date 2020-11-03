Deep in the Bible belt, churches and houses of worship are some of the biggest gathering places in East Texas. With news of a Gregg County man contracting COVID-19 breaking on Tuesday, East Texas houses of worship are taking cautionary measures in responding to the threat the coronavirus may pose to their congregations.

Just before news of the first COVID-19 case in East Texas, the Catholic Diocese of Tyler had already released a preemptive statement that addressed the Catholic Church’s policies and practices in light of the coronavirus.

“We want to help our parishes and all the people of East Texas to stay healthy, so the purpose of these measures is simply to apply the CDC guidelines to our liturgical celebrations,” said Father John Gomez, Vicar General of the Diocese of Tyler. “In addition to these practical measures, it is most important that we continue to pray for those who are ill and for the medical and public health professionals who are working to keep our communities safe.”

