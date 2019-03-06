PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Officials at Christus Health said they will be making a "major announcement," and discussed closing St. Mary's hospital in Port Arthur Monday afternoon during a news conference.

The Christus Southeast Texas Health System is continuing to transform to meet changing healthcare needs in Southeast Texas, hospital officials said Monday in a news release.

Christus staff said the closure would be effective July 18.

The organization plans to announce "the next season" of these anticipated changes in a press conference 2 p.m. Monday, June 3 at Christus St. Mary's hospital in Port Arthur.

Community leaders and hospital staff will be answering questions at the Convent Chapel, left of the main hospital entrance. The hospital is located at 3600 Gates Boulevard in Port Arthur.

Hospital officials said in a news release that this is part of continuing the "legacy of delivering health care services to the entire Southeast Texas region."



