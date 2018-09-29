LAMPASAS, Texas — Multiple injuries were reported after a bus carrying fifth-grade students from Cleveland Elementary School in Norman, Oklahoma, rolled over on US Highway. 281 north of Lampasas, according to local law enforcement.

Officials said the call came in around 3:20 in the afternoon. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

According to DPS, the bus was carrying 24 female students and two teachers.

Officials said the school's principal was driving when the back end of the bus hydroplaned into northbound traffic. The driver corrected, which caused the bus to roll over one time.

One teacher said she was ejected from the bus.

Lampasas police said no one was killed, but all passengers, except the driver, were transported to various medical centers.

Several passengers sustained significant injuries, including two who were taken to McLane Children's Hospital in Temple for head trauma.

Oklahoma State Senator Rob Standridge (R-Norman), who had constituents involved in the crash, asked for community support after the accident.

"Please pray with us for the children and families from Cleveland Elementary involved in Saturday's bus crash in Texas," Standridge said. "I invite any families who need help to please contact my office for assistance. We also want to thank the entire community of Lampasas, Texas-- from the first responders on the scene to the citizens who came out to comfort our children. We sincerely appreciate your heroism and hospitality."

