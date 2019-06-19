SAN ANTONIO — A child was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday after being struck by a car in Northeast San Antonio.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the child was hit by a car near the 2100 block of Austin Highway around 5:20 p.m.

It was not clear what led up to the accident or what the child was doing in the road.

Firefighters were not able to immediately confirm the child's age but only that he was a 'pediatric' or 'minor.'

Further details were not available.